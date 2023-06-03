Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
June 2
Ashley Sugden
Time: 5:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Tina Sherman
Time: 9:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M), Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (M) and Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
***
Cody Love
Time: 9:55 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F), Carrying Deadly Weapon - Failure to Admit (F), Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F) and DUI - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
***
Jeffery McKenney
Time: 10:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Address/Name Change of Sex Offender (F) and Failure to Register as Sex Offender (F)
***
Charles Richardson
Time: 11:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
***
Vincent Maciel
Time: 11:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Temporary Disfigurement (F), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Inciting or Inducing to Promote Street Gang Activities (F)
June 3
Thomas Burns
Time: 12:36 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F)
***
Justin Stivers
Time: 12:47 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Zachary Scroggins
Time: 2:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
