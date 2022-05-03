The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

April 29

John Green

Time: 1:31 a.m.

Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)

April 30

Nathan Pulliam

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Charge(s): Child/Vulnerable Adult-Physical Abuse (F), Failure to Appear (M) and Failure to Comply (M)

Steve Hill

Time: 5:14 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI-Aggravated OUI person < 15 YOA (F), Operation with Improper Number/Decal (M), No Flotation Device/under 12 years old (M) and Indecent Exposure (F).

Sage Dunham

Time: 7:31 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Failure to Appear (M)

Kyle Lucido

Time: 8:57 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Officer (F) and Obstruction of Crime Investigation/Prosecution (F).

May 1

Jenah Braden-Sierra

Time: 10:38 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

Camille Salgado

Time: 12:01 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

May 2

Jennifer Bolles-Russell

Time: 9:18 a.m.

Charge(s): Theft-Control Property (M)

Jason Pennington

Time: 1:02 a.m.

Charge(s) Aggravated Assault-officer (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Charles Thornburg

Time: 3:37 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (F)

May 3

Francisco Basulto

Time: 8:44 a.m.

Charge(s): Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F)

Debra Hanson

Time: 12:19 a.m.

Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)

