The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 29
John Green
Time: 1:31 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
April 30
Nathan Pulliam
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Child/Vulnerable Adult-Physical Abuse (F), Failure to Appear (M) and Failure to Comply (M)
Steve Hill
Time: 5:14 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI-Aggravated OUI person < 15 YOA (F), Operation with Improper Number/Decal (M), No Flotation Device/under 12 years old (M) and Indecent Exposure (F).
Sage Dunham
Time: 7:31 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Failure to Appear (M)
Kyle Lucido
Time: 8:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Officer (F) and Obstruction of Crime Investigation/Prosecution (F).
May 1
Jenah Braden-Sierra
Time: 10:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Camille Salgado
Time: 12:01 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
May 2
Jennifer Bolles-Russell
Time: 9:18 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control Property (M)
Jason Pennington
Time: 1:02 a.m.
Charge(s) Aggravated Assault-officer (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Charles Thornburg
Time: 3:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (F)
May 3
Francisco Basulto
Time: 8:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F)
Debra Hanson
Time: 12:19 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)
