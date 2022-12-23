The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 19
Paul Olson
Time: 1:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed limit by 20/45 mph (M)
Jasmin Gauld
Time: 7:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Charles Thornburg
Time: 10:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice (F) and Failure to Obey Police Officer (M)
Dec. 20
Andre Rawlins
Time: 7:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault-Resist Arrest (F), Narcotic Drug-Possession for Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Escape-Felony Custody (F), Tamper with Physical Evidence (F) and Criminal Damage (M)
Kali Marshall
Time: 7:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)x2
Dec. 21
Jason Frank
Time: 4:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F)x2, Disorderly Conduct (M)x2, and Criminal Trespassing (M)x2
Leslie Nyulak
Time: 12:15 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Aaron Thomas
Time: 8:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Parole Violation (F)
Anthony Dickinson
Time: 10:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Dec. 22
Rene Tapia
Time: 12:10 a.m.
Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
