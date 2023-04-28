Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 27
Jordan Lavoie
Time: 5:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M), Failure To Appear in the Second Degree (M), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M), Tampering w/Physical Evidence - Destroying/Altering (F) and Taking Contraband Into Correctional Facility (F)
***
William Herman
Time: 5:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M)
***
Steig Desantis
Time: 6:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control Property (M) and Shoplifting - Removal Of Goods (M)
***
Melissa Eddy
Time: 7:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M)
***
Don Roberts
Time: 8:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Indecent Exposure (M), Criminal Littering/Polluting - Dropping Under 300 lbs (M) and Illegal Camping In City Limits (M)
April 28
Anthony Dickinson
Time: 8:53 a.m.
Charge(s): Arson Of Structure/Property (F), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Mario Perez
Time: 1:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree (F)
