Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 6
Darik Anderson
Time: 8:07 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
July 7
Cheri Miller
Time: 11:27 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M), Criminal Littering/Polluting - Dropping under 300 lbs (M) and Illegal Camping (M)
