Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 25
Roy Carmack
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Causing Fear of Physical Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Heather Lynd
Time: 7:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Narcotic Drug - Transporting and/or Selling (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) x2, Assault - Resisting Arrest - Risk of Physical Injury (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession for Sale (F), Dangerous Drug - Transporting and/or Selling (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Failure to Obey Police Officer (M), Escape in the Second Degree - Felony Custody (F) and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F)
July 26
Ruby Bengoa
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
***
Jesse Villarreal
Time: 8:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Notify/Striking Fixture (M)
