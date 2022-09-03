The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 1
Mary Murphy
Time: 4:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
Diana Becker
Time: 10:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
