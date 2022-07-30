The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 29
Jason Marquez
Time: 9:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F)
July 30
William McLaughlin
Time: 1:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
William Buell
Time: 9:25 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jeffrey Bilbrey
Time: 11:33 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Prescription Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F) and Aggravated DUI - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
