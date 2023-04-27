Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 26
James Thacker
Time: 2:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
Nicholas Lenzi
Time: 9:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
