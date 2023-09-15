Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
SEPT. 14
Terri Malott
Time: 7:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Fugitive From Justice (F)
***
Celestina Perez
Time: 7:59 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the First Degree (F) x2
***
Angela Mellinger
Time: 11:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Knowingly Displaying False License Plate (M)
