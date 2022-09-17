The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Sept. 14
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Sept. 14
Vincent Boockfor
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)x2 and Disorderly Conduct (M)
David Girard
Time: 9:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M) and Failure to Appear (M)x2
Sept. 15
Marvin Bengoa
Time: 2:13 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Ashley Whitaker
Time: 7:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Services are scheduled next weekend in Kingman for the late Joe Hart. The business…
It was a wet and cool August this year - at least by Lake Havasu City’s standards.…
Lake Havasu City’s investment in a secondary water well already started to pay off…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.