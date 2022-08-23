The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Aug. 19
Aug. 19
David Helmuth
Time: 2:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Obtain by Misrepresent (M), Theft Credit Card Obtained Fraud Means (F), Fraudulent Use of Credit Card (M) and Taking Identity of Another (F)
Christopher Johnson
Time: 2:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Operation with Improper Number/Decal (P)
Stephen Lowy
Time: 7:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Bryce Grant
Time: 7:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Aggravated DUI (F), Reckless Driving (M) and Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Travis Page
Time: 10:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Aug. 20
Derek Toscano
Time: 1:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Tracy Wilcox
Time: 2:53 a.m.
Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
David Dillion
Time: 2:20 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Cody Sheehan
Time: 4:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Nicole Dompkowski
Time: 4:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Gerald Garcia
Time: 5:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Notify/Strike Fixture (M)
Stephen Phillips
Time: 11:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Aug. 21
Carlos Hernandez
Time: 12:44 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Alexis Elliot
Time: 9:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Zachary Leifer
Time: 12:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F)
Omar Ruiz
Time: 8:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Officer (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Aug. 22
William Johnson
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)x2, Disorderly Conduct (M)x2 and Criminal Damage (M)x2
Cory Waller
Time: 8:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Jonathan Westergaard
Time: 1:15 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Paul Pitkin
Time: 6:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft (M)
Katherine Arrasmith
Time: 10:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Aug. 23
Alyssa Payne
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Courtney Aarons
Time: 12:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Possession of Open Container in Vehicle (M) and Nonpayment of Fines (M)
