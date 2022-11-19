The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
Nov. 18
Shawn Tenney
Time: 5:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M), Theft (F) and Theft Credit Card - Control (F)
Leonard Weidner
Time: 8:11 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Nov. 19
Keyshaun Adams
Time: 1:32 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
