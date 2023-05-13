Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 11
Cheri Miller
Time: 6:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M) and Illegal Camping (M)
May 12
Kari Eagle
Time: 12:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Holly Rose
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Jason Burdick
Time: 7:01 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Tampering w/Utility Property Over $1000 (F) and Leaving Accident/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
***
Joana Hernandez-Sanchez
Time: 10:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Gage Schleicher
Time: 10:35 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
May 13
Hadidu Fershe
Time: 1:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Liquor - Unlawful Acts (M)
The Lake Havasu City Council will be applying for Community Development Block Gran…
An inmate was led into custody at the Mohave County Jail in 2018, charged with the…
KINGMAN — A trilogy of odd incidents that occurred over three consecutive days are…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.