The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 28
Michael Rivera
Time: 4:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (M)
Jonathan McCraw
Time: 9:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), DUI (M), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement (F), Assault-Resist Arrest (M), Failure to Appear (M) x2 and Criminal Damage (M).
Dec. 29
Travis Vest
Time: 1:37 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply-Court Order (M)
