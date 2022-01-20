The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 18
Devenie Byrne-Gaul
Time: 11:40 p.m.
Charge(s); Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia- Possession/Use (F).
Jan. 19
Boston Myers
Time: 4:41 p.m.
Charge(s) Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M)
Alexis Dimasico
Time: 4:49 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M)
Geremy Cross
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia- Possession/Use (F) and Failure to Obey Police Officer (M)
Jan. 20
Ashley Whitaker
Time: 9:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia- Possession/Use (M) and Failure to Comply (M).
Dru Detwiler
Time: 12:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (F)
Sherrylynn Peralto
Time: 4:56 p.m.
Chare(s): Failure to Appear 2nd degree (M)
