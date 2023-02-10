The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 9
Feb. 9
Clark Holland
Time: 7:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Marijuana-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Tarelle Durham
Time: 3:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Malinda Felix
Time: 4:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Thomas Mays
Time: 4:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Eriene Pope
Time: 12:57 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Zachary Stacy
Time: 1:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (F), Prescription Drug-Possession/Use (M), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M), DUI (M) and Possession of Tobacco by Minors (M)
Benjamin Craig
Time: 3:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Consume in Public (M)
Vincent Martinez
Time: 4:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Chase Finch
Time: 4:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault-Officer (F)
Shawn Wright
Time: 6:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Feb. 10
Tarelle Durham
Time: 7:46 p.m.
Charge(s): Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (F)
