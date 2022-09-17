The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 16
Sept. 16
Andre Morgan
Time: 11:38 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x3
Richard Rosales
Time: 6:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M) and Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Randy Beckwith
Time: 8:23 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Sept. 17
Jenah Braden-Sierra
Time: 12:09 a.m.
Charge(s): Prescription Drug - Possession/Use (M) and Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F)
Kenneth Sailley
Time: 2:14 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Jonathan Chavarin Torres
Time: 3:56 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M), DUI (M) x2, Liquor - Consuming in Vehicle (M) and Liquor - Minor Driving After Drinking (M)
Kyle Sanpaolo
Time: 1:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Brandon Peyrot
Time: 1:17 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x4
