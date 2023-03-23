The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 22
March 22
Bill Berezoski
Time: 3:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Kari Eagle
Time: 3:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F), DUI (M) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Crystal Devan
Time: 4:55 p.m.
Charge(s): Endangering the Life/Health of Minor (M)
***
Cody Spencer
Time: 8:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
March 23
Marcos Jimenez
Time: 12:12 a.m.
Charge(s): Rules of Criminal Procedure - Failure to Appear (M)
***
Linda Taylor
Time: 6:00 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
