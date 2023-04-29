Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 28
Robert Merritt
Time: 12:39 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
Jason Gerber
Time: 7:37 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x2
***
Jason Niemeyer
Time: 8:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M) x2
***
Georgie Gipner
Time: 9:15 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2 and Leaving Accident/Damaging Attended Vehicle (M)
***
Jonathan Storey
Time: 10:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply - Court Order (M)
April 29
James Gauthier
Time: 12:08 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Vilma Urbina
Time: 2:07 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
James Warino
Time: 6:00 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
***
William Nichols
Time: 12:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Henry Miranda
Time: 1:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting (M)
