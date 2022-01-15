The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
JAN. 14
Marilyn Sutalo
Time: 10:20 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia (M)
JAN. 15
Gage Bozarth
Time: 9:48 a.m.
Charge(s): Unlawful Means of Transportation (F)
Jeffrey Kellogg
Time: 1:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control Property (M)
Daren Toy
Time: 4:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Driving with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
