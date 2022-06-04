The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx
June 2
Heath Moon
Time: 2:58 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)x2, Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M), Dangerous Drugs-Possession for Sale (F), Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F) and Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F).
Teresa Mogensen
Time: 8:47 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession for Sale (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
June 3
Annetta Sowers
Time: 1:14 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
George Todd
Time: 2:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Mark Whitaker
Time: 3:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Illegal Camping in City Limits (M)
Courtney Atwood
Time: 4:44 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
