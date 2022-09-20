The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 17
Sept. 17
Gilbert Nunez
Time: 12:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed 20/45 mph (M)
Debra Barnett
Time: 9:44 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x2
Hannah Martin
Time: 10:04 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage (M)
Sept. 18
Brian Mayes
Time: 12:42 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed 20/45 mph (M)
Teresa Stemme
Time: 2:25 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed-Exceed 20/45 mph (M)
Casey Jones
Time: 9:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Ashley Sugden
Time: 10:23 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Jose Sanchezhuerta
Time: 6:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing (M)
Richard Campbell
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)x2
Sept. 19
Steven Rulf
Time: 8:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Cody Sheehan
Time: 11:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Transportation and/or Sell (F)x2, Narcotic Drug- Possession/Usex2 (F), Failure to Appear (M), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Assault (M)
