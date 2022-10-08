The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 7
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 7
Manuel Martinez
Time: 12:35 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Christopher Adomeit
Time: 8:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
Diana Becker
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x3
Oct. 8
Jesse Adams
Time: 12:21 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Sajid Rushad
Time: 12:42 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
Wayne Miller
Time: 2:42 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x3
Mohave County prosecutors have filed to dismiss charges of first-degree murder aga…
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Poli…
A Fort Mohave man was sentenced to 18 months in prison last week on charges of the…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.