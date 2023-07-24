The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 22
July 22
Roberto Morales
Time: 4:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia Violation (F)
***
Colt Alvarez
Time: 7:43 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M), Liquor - Consuming in Vehicle (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
July 23
Ruby Bengoa
Time: 12:13 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Furnishing to Minor (M)
***
James Shive
Time: 12:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M)
***
Paige Atkins
Time: 1:03 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Trespassing in the Third Degree/Property (M)
***
Jessica Gideon
Time: 1:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Ashlyn Goodwin McClellan
Time: 1:40 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Jonathan Jimenez
Time: 4:44 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2
***
Matthew Toy
Time: 7:17 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Jenah Braden-Sierra
Time: 10:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Abraham Dehaybi
Time: 10:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Adam Limon
Time: 11:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Trespassing in the First Degree - Residential Yard (M), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
July 24
Michael Rodriguez
Time: 11:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
