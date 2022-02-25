The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 22
Joseph Collier
Time: 11:57 p.m.
Charge(s): Burglary (F) and Theft (F)
Feb. 23
Logan Castaneda
Time: 2:51 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Patrick Shannon
Time: 11:57 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Ashley Byrne
Time: 3:24 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Prescription Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement (F)
John Watterson
Time: 4:26 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Andrew Walraven
Time: 9:13 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) x2 and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Feb. 24
Ryan Davis
Time: 5:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Interference with Judicial Proceedings (M)
Colton Delauter
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (F)
Duke Briones
Time: 5:47 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Devin Devore
Time: 6:02 p.m.
Charge(s): Liquor-Under 21 (M)
Michael Hunt
Time: 8:34 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M) x3
Ralph Castillo
Time: 11:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Feb. 25
Bill Robair
Time: 1:58 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Adam Fox
Time: 12:25 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Quinten Pyburn
Time: 12:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
