The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

Feb. 22

Joseph Collier

Time: 11:57 p.m.

Charge(s): Burglary (F) and Theft (F)

Feb. 23

Logan Castaneda

Time: 2:51 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Patrick Shannon

Time: 11:57 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Ashley Byrne

Time: 3:24 p.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Prescription Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F) and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement (F)

John Watterson

Time: 4:26 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Andrew Walraven

Time: 9:13 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) x2 and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Feb. 24

Ryan Davis

Time: 5:50 a.m.

Charge(s): Interference with Judicial Proceedings (M)

Colton Delauter

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault (F)

Duke Briones

Time: 5:47 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Devin Devore

Time: 6:02 p.m.

Charge(s): Liquor-Under 21 (M)

Michael Hunt

Time: 8:34 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M) x3

Ralph Castillo

Time: 11:10 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

Feb. 25

Bill Robair

Time: 1:58 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Adam Fox

Time: 12:25 a.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)

Quinten Pyburn

Time: 12:08 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)

