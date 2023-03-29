The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 28
March 28
Michael Cabanillas
Time: 1:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Lassine Kouyate
Time: 4:28 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Noise (M)
Aaron Brower
Time: 4:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Noise (M)
James Stidd
Time: 11:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Burglary in the Second Degree (F) and Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation (F)
David Oneal
Time: 5:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
