Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

July 28
Sarah Wilson
Time: 4:05 p.m.
Charge(s): Organized Retail Theft - Artifice (F), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
***
Justin Sims
Time: 5:52 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Striking Fixture on Highway Violation (M)
***
Joleen Gillett
Time: 9:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Mateo Hernandez
Time: 11:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Drawing on Property Under $1000 (F)
