Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
SEPT. 6
Gary Garrett
Time: 2:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Controlling Property (M)
***
Michelle Sherrill
Time: 3:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M) x2
***
John Vigneault
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct - Language/Gesture (M), Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M) and Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (M)
