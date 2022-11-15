The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 14
Nov. 14
Samuel May
Time: 10:54 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault (F) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Nov. 15
Peter Balas
Time: 1:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
