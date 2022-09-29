The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 28
Sept. 28
Melinda Bartol
Time: 3:03 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Property (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
Sept. 29
Ana Estrada
Time: 12:49 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Carolyn Bolduc
Time: 3:41 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Ondre Fuentes
Time: 7:24 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M)x2 and Disorderly Conduct (M)
