A U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group have launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast in their first such training in five years. The four-day training that began Monday came a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. South Korea's navy says the drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies’ “powerful resolve to respond to North Korean provocations” and improving their ability to perform joint naval operations. It says more than 20 U.S. and South Korean navy ships, including the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan are mobilized for the drills,