The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 13
Thomas Ward
Time: 8:29 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Gregory Novoa
Time: 11:44 p.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting - Removal of Goods (M)
July 14
Samuel May
Time: 2:45 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
John Kovach
Time: 9:54 a.m.
Charge(s): Prescription Drug - Possession/Use (M), Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use - Statements by Owner (F) and Illegal Camping (M)
