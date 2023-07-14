Phoenix says it’s slowly clearing hundreds of people from a downtown camp of homeless people called “The Zone,” asking a judge to allow more time to clear the area and set up a safer, structured camp site for people living outside. City officials said during a trial Tuesday that portions of the encampment have been cleared since a judge declared the area a nuisance, but other blocks still must be addressed. The trial aims to examine the city’s compliance efforts. Lawyers for property owners said the city is to blame for the nuisance by allowing tents to stay up outside private businesses and residences.