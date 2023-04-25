The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 24
Justin Lafond
Time: 8:03 p.m.
Charge(s): Consequences of Non Payment of Fines (M) x2
***
Jason Rapp
Time: 9:52 p.m.
Charge(s): Consequences of Non Payment of Fines (M)
***
Alec Cook
Time: 11:10 p.m.
Charge(s): Probation Violation (F)
April 25
Robert Hoffman
Time: 2:12 p.m.
Charge(s): Criminal Damage - Defacing Over $1000 (F)
