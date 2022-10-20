The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 19
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 19
Jackson Glenn
Time: 11:43 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Brandi Schaper
Time: 12:53 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control Property (F)
John Morin
Time: 3:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug-Possession for Sale (F), Narcotic Drug-Possession/Use (F), Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Possession of Weapon by Prohibited Person (F) and Possession of Weapon in Drug Offense (F)
Logan Castaneda
Time: 7:33 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Liquor-Minor in Possession (M)
Cynthia Link-Pasos
Time: 7:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
One of Lake Havasu City’s most prolific internet trolls is now wanted on multiple …
Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would …
The local community of veterans can look forward to a weekend event made especiall…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.