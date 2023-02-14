The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Feb. 13
Feb. 13
Adam Lang
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Theft-Control of Stolen Property (F), Narcotic Drugs-Possession for Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F), Possession/Use of Weapon in Drug Offense (F), Prohibited Weapon (F), Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F), Reckless Driving (M), Speed-Exceed 2-/25 mph (M) and Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Efrain Medina-Ramirez
Time: 4:43 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M) and Child Support Arrest Warrant (M)
James Boyd
Time: 5:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Connie Ruesga
Time: 10:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
Feb. 14
James Harrington
Time: 4:18 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
