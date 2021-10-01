The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrest were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

Sept. 28

Name: Simon Meredith

Time: 11:55 a.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M), DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (M)

Name: Jeffery Hoffman

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault (M)

Name: Mandi McBride

Time: 2:22 p.m.

Charge(s): 1st degree Failure to appear (F)

Name: Brian Finley

Time: 2:21 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)

Name: Alonzo Ramirez

Time: 7:06 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Name: Linda Wallace

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Sept. 29

Name: Bryan Anderson

Time: 1:11 a.m.

Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)

Name: Mark Whitaker

Time: 4:57 a.m.

Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 2nd Degree Failure to Appear

Name: Lawrence Turner

Time: 9:50 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)

Name: Samuel Marshall

Time: 10:17 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M), Failure to Appear (M) and Driving with a Suspended License

Name: Johnathan Springfield

Time: 9:32 p.m.

Charge(s): Possession of Narcotic Drugs (F) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F)

Name: Scott Stuart

Time: 9:32 p.m.

Charge(s): Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F)

