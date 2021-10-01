The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrest were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 28
Name: Simon Meredith
Time: 11:55 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M), DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (M)
Name: Jeffery Hoffman
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault (M)
Name: Mandi McBride
Time: 2:22 p.m.
Charge(s): 1st degree Failure to appear (F)
Name: Brian Finley
Time: 2:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Name: Alonzo Ramirez
Time: 7:06 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Name: Linda Wallace
Time: 9:20 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Sept. 29
Name: Bryan Anderson
Time: 1:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
Name: Mark Whitaker
Time: 4:57 a.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and 2nd Degree Failure to Appear
Name: Lawrence Turner
Time: 9:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear (M)
Name: Samuel Marshall
Time: 10:17 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M), Failure to Appear (M) and Driving with a Suspended License
Name: Johnathan Springfield
Time: 9:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Possession of Narcotic Drugs (F) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (F)
Name: Scott Stuart
Time: 9:32 p.m.
Charge(s): Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement Vehicle (F)
