The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 1
Melissa Braun
Time: 1:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Consequences of Non-Payment of Fines (M)
Nov. 2
Riley King
Time: 9:43 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Raymond Sauzedde
Time: 9:17 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct (M)
