The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Oct. 13
Oct. 13
Jacob Macdonald
Time: 12:34 a.m.
Charge(s): Speed - Waste of Finite Resources (M) and Ignition Interlock - Operating Vehicle W/O Device (M)
Chloe Mossner
Time: 7:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Steven Rulf
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - Written Promise (M)
Gary Gillen
Time: 10:48 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug Violation (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F) and Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
Oct. 14
Connor Lanoue
Time: 8:05 a.m.
Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement (M), Driving w/License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M) and Speed - Exceeding Limit By 20/45 MPH (M)
Salvatore Madonna
Time: 1:28 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Causing Fear of Physical Injury (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Assault - Resisting Arrest/Passive Resistance (M)
Teresa Mogensen
Time: 9:51 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (F)
Oct. 15
Chase Reiter
Time: 1:26 a.m.
Charge(s): Liquor - Minor in Possession (M), Liquor - Minor/False ID To Enter (M) and False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
