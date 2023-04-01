The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 31
March 31
Leonard Weidner
Time: 8:06 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M)
April 1
Tab Lagow
Time: 2:23 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (m) x2
Ashley Kingman
Time: 8:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule Of Criminal Procedure Failure To Comply (M) x2
