The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 2
Thank you for reading!
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Nov. 2
John Tong
Time: 5:14 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)
Gerry Mitchell
Time: 8:16 p.m.
Charge(s): Parole Violation (F) and Failure to Comply (M)
Nov. 3
Cami Boyd
Time: 9:52 a.m.
Charge(s): Artifice-Intent Facilitate Shoplifting (F) and Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M)
A former employee of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was arraigned in …
HUALAPAI MOUNTAINS —The area of Hualapai Mountain Park, near Kingman, could benefi…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.