The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Dec. 1
Dec. 1
Joshua Torres
Time: 9:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Fraudulent Schemes/Artifices (F)x3 and Forgery-Possession of Forged Instrument (F)
Dec. 2
Jacob Dawson
Time: 6:50 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
Mario Perez
Time: 2:51 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Comply (M)x2
