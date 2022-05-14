The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
May 12
Marcus Romo
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x2
Neely Alley
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug – Possession for Transport and/or Sale (F), Narcotic Drug – Possession for Transport and/or Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (F) and Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Rande Kessinger
Time: 7:22 p.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug – Possession for Transport and/or Sale (F), Narcotic Drug – Possession for Transport and/or Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (F) and Fugitive From Justice (F)
May 13
Paul McCurdy
Time: 1:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug – Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (F) and Assault – Resisting Arrest/Passive Resistance (M)
Brenda Schwab
Time: 1:56 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (M)
Allison Silva
Time: 2:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug – Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (M)
John Hernandez
Time: 3:46 a.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (M)
Giancarlo Martinez
Time: 12:09 p.m.
Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M), Speed Racing/Exhibition of Speed (M) and Speed – Exceed Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)
Larry Hamilton
Time: 3:08 p.m.
Charge(s): Operation with Improper Number/Decal (M)
Hector Hurtado
Time: 7:15 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled ((M)
Levi Horner
Time: 7:51 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI – Aggravated Interlock (F) and Strike Fixture on Highway Violation (M)
Gregory Phillips
Time: 8:08 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x4
May 14
Daniel Medina
Time: 12:01 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F), Disorderly Conduct (M), DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
Ashley Williams
Time: 4:02 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)x3
