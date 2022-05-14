The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

May 12

Marcus Romo

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)x2

Neely Alley

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drug – Possession for Transport and/or Sale (F), Narcotic Drug – Possession for Transport and/or Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (F) and Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)

Rande Kessinger

Time: 7:22 p.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drug – Possession for Transport and/or Sale (F), Narcotic Drug – Possession for Transport and/or Sale (F), Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (F) and Fugitive From Justice (F)

May 13

Paul McCurdy

Time: 1:20 a.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drug – Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (F) and Assault – Resisting Arrest/Passive Resistance (M)

Brenda Schwab

Time: 1:56 a.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (M)

Allison Silva

Time: 2:11 a.m.

Charge(s): Narcotic Drug – Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (M)

John Hernandez

Time: 3:46 a.m.

Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia – Possession/Use (M)

Giancarlo Martinez

Time: 12:09 p.m.

Charge(s): Reckless Driving (M), Speed Racing/Exhibition of Speed (M) and Speed – Exceed Limit by 20/45 MPH (M)

Larry Hamilton

Time: 3:08 p.m.

Charge(s): Operation with Improper Number/Decal (M)

Hector Hurtado

Time: 7:15 p.m.

Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled ((M)

Levi Horner

Time: 7:51 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI – Aggravated Interlock (F) and Strike Fixture on Highway Violation (M)

Gregory Phillips

Time: 8:08 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)x4

May 14

Daniel Medina

Time: 12:01 a.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault – Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F), Disorderly Conduct (M), DUI (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)

Ashley Williams

Time: 4:02 a.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)x3

