The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
March 8
Austin Kenyon
Time: 11:29 a.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated DUI (F), Failure to Comply (M) and Failure to Appear (M)
Candice Perlin
Time: 11:56 a.m.
Charge(s): Shoplifting-Removal of Goods (M) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (M)
