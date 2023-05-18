The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Charge(s): Murder in the Second Degree - Intentional (F)
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/Dangerous Instrument (F), Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Theft - Means Of Transportation (F), Disorderly Conduct (M), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M) and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.