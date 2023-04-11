The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
April 11
April 11
Ronald Maxey
Time: 11:25 a.m.
Charge(s): Theft - Control Property (M)and Trafficking Stolen Property in the First Degree (F)
Thomas Larsen
Time: 2:42 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
Phoenix Fire Department crews searched a mile up and down the Salt River for two men who reportedly yelled for help and subsequently went missing on Sunday morning. The two men appeared to be riding a kayak, paddle board or boogie board before they went missing. As of mid-afternoon, the scene had been turned over to the Phoenix Police Department.
