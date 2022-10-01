The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Sept. 29
Alfredo Valenzuela
Time: 10:38 p.m.
Charge(s): Drive with License Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
Sept. 30
Dustin Corrie
Time: 1:03 a.m.
Charge(s): Disorderly Conduct-Weapon (F) and Assault (M)
Mark Whitaker
Time: 8:12 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drugs-Possession/Use (F) and Drug Paraphernalia-Possession/Use (F)
