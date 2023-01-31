Thank you for reading!
Updated: January 31, 2023 @ 9:35 pm
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 31
Sepriano Machado
Time: 1:11 a.m.
Charge(s): Drive with Licenses Suspended/Revoked/Canceled (M)
