Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Thank you for reading!
Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
SEPT. 9
Layne Aune
Time: 11:19 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Stop/Accident/Unattended Vehicle (M)
***
Michael Klingensmith
Time: 11:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/Use (M), Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M), Rules of Criminal Procedure - Failure to Appear (M) and Original Charge Warrant Other Jurisdiction (M) x2
SEPT. 10
Haley Buss
Time: 2:27 a.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) x2 and Criminal Damage (Under $1000) (M)
***
Chase Giles
Time: 3:20 a.m.
Charge(s): Narcotic Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia - Possession/use (F) and Dui - Aggravated - License Suspended/Revoked for DUI (F)
***
Vincent Cimino
Time: 7:21 p.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
SEPT. 12
Donald Van
Time: 2:59 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M) and Failure to Obey Lane Direction Signs (M)
Living for nearly a century is Lake Havasu City resident and veteran Bob Johnson. …
Arizona Senate Republicans are accusing the University of Arizona school of nursin…
It was Sept. 10, 2001 and Lee Burns, a Lake Havasu City resident, and his wife wer…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.