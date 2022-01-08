The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
Jan. 7
Jeremey Delfino
Time: 12:45 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/ Dangerous Instrument (F), Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F), Criminal Damage - Defacement Over $1000 (F)
Amanda Chase
Time: 6:36 p.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear - 2nd Degree (M)
Waylon Fleshman
Time: 7:05 p.m.
Charge(s): DUI (M)
Marcia Wall
Time: 7:27 p.m.
Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Enter Residence (F), Burglary - 2nd Degree (F)
Krissy Thompson
Time: 7:40 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M), Disorderly Conduct (M)
Jan. 8
Gerardo Garay
Time: 9:33 a.m.
Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia (F)
Patrick French
Time: 3:56 p.m.
Charge(s): Fail stop/Notfy/Unattended Vehicle (M)
Luther Hill
Time: 10:50 a.m.
Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (M)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.