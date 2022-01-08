The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.

Jan. 7

Jeremey Delfino

Time: 12:45 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Deadly Weapon/ Dangerous Instrument (F), Disorderly Conduct - Weapon/Instrument (F), Criminal Damage - Defacement Over $1000 (F)

Amanda Chase

Time: 6:36 p.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear - 2nd Degree (M)

Waylon Fleshman

Time: 7:05 p.m.

Charge(s): DUI (M)

Marcia Wall

Time: 7:27 p.m.

Charge(s): Aggravated Assault - Enter Residence (F), Burglary - 2nd Degree (F)

Krissy Thompson

Time: 7:40 p.m.

Charge(s): Assault - Touched to Injure (M), Disorderly Conduct (M)

Jan. 8

Gerardo Garay

Time: 9:33 a.m.

Charge(s): Dangerous Drug - Possession/Use (F), Drug Paraphernalia (F)

Patrick French

Time: 3:56 p.m.

Charge(s): Fail stop/Notfy/Unattended Vehicle (M)

Luther Hill

Time: 10:50 a.m.

Charge(s): Failure to Appear 2nd Degree (M)

