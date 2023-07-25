Arrests
The following individuals were arrested by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Information about these arrests were obtained at p2c.lhcaz.gov/dailybulletin.aspx.
July 24
Andy Garcia
Time: 3:41 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Disorderly Conduct (M) and Failure to Appear in the Second Degree (M)
***
Keaton Crary
Time: 7:04 pm.
Charge(s): Assault - Threatening-Intimidating w/Injury-Damage to Property (M) and Failure to Comply - Court Order (M)
***
Barry Villa
Time: 9:39 p.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Intentionally/Recklessly Causing Injury (M), Assault - Touched to Injure (M), Assault - Threatening-Intimidating w/Injury-Damage to Property (M) and Disorderly Conduct (M)
***
Caleb Waybright
Time: 11:42 p.m.
Charge(s): False Report to Law Enforcement (M)
July 25
Jeffrey Ray
Time: 12:00 a.m.
Charge(s): Assault - Resisting Arrest - Passive Resistance (M)
***
Vivian Brush
Time: 12:05 a.m.
Charge(s): Rule of Criminal Procedure Failure to Comply (M)
